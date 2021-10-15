13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday evening, Oct. 15, 2021

LAS VEGAS —Friday afternoon delivered sun and low 70s and northeast breezes up to 20 mph. Friday evening will dip through the 60s with a lingering northeast breeze at 10 mph. Late tonight we'll dip back to the low 50s. After starting in the 50s in the morning, Saturday looks fairly calm with continued sun and highs in the mid 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy in the morning with south winds at 10-20 mph and highs near 80°, which is closer to average for mid-October. A round of 25 mph southwest gusts arrives Monday as a system passes to our north. Highs Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday hover in the mid and upper 70s but will likely climb back to the low 80s Thursday for the first time in more than a week. Lows will remain in the 50s during this stretch as dry weather holds across the Desert Southwest.