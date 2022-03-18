13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday evening, Mar. 18, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Calm and comfortable conditions are expected Friday night with dinner time temperatures in the 60s under a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. Cloud cover continues to increase overnight into Saturday with partly to mostly cloudy skies Saturday afternoon ahead of a cold front that brings gusty wind and cooler air to the region. Wind speeds gradually increase Saturday with highs in the upper 70s and gusts 30-35 mph for the second half of the day. Gusts approach the 40 mph mark Sunday with highs falling about 10º to the upper 60s and low 70s in Las Vegas. An isolated rain chance around 10% hangs around this weekend until the front moves on and the cloud cover clears early next week. The breeze lingers Monday and Tuesday with a big warm up expected, highs climb to the mid 70s by Tuesday, upper 70s Wednesday, and low to mid 80s for the second half of next week.