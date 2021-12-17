13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday evening, Dec. 17, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Sunny skies and below average temperatures continue this weekend with shower chances returning to the forecast leading up to Christmas. Friday night is clear and cold with dinner time temperatures in the 40s with a light breeze. Overnight lows fall to the mid 30s ahead of sunrise Saturday with wind speeds relaxing, but even a light breeze will knock wind chills a few degrees below air temperature making it feel very chilly early in the day. Sunny skies and calm conditions settle in Saturday and Sunday afternoons with highs in the low 50s across the valley. Temperatures begin their climb back to the seasonal average (56º) early next week, but the increase in temperature also comes with an increase in cloud cover. We expect partly cloudy skies Monday and Tuesday with mostly cloudy conditions Wednesday through Christmas Eve Friday as a 30% rain chance settles in each day. Temperatures look to land close to the seasonal average on Christmas Day, with lows in the low 40s and highs in the mid 50s.