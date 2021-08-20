13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday evening, Aug. 20, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Wildfire smoke continues to add a hazy look to our sunny skies this weekend as temperatures hold below the seasonal average until this start of next week. An Air Quality Advisory is in place for the Las Vegas valley through Sunday due to the wildfire smoke with air quality considered Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. Breezy wind on Saturday with SW gusts to 25 mph should help mix out some of the smoke with otherwise sunny skies and highs in the upper 90s. Keep in mind the breezy wind will create choppy conditions on area lakes, expect waves 1-2 feet if boating is in your plans this weekend. We'll bump high temperatures near 100º on Sunday with sunshine and gust speeds relaxing near 20 mph. The dry and sunny conditions continue next week with a big warm up on the way, high temperatures climb near record values by the end of next week with lows in the low 80s.