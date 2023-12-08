13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday, December 8, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas has dropped to the 40s this morning as north breezes blow at 10-20 mph. Sunshine sends highs near 60° as gusts continue to hit 20 mph this afternoon. Tonight remains breezy with gusts of 20 mph and lows in the upper 30s. Northeast gusts to 25 mph Saturday as 40s in the morning only rise to the mid 50s in the afternoon. Winds relax Saturday night, but that allows temperatures to tumble to the mid 30s in Las Vegas with upper 20s in some colder neighborhoods. Highs stay in the upper 50s Sunday as a partly cloudy sky and calm winds return. A milder-than-average stretch in the low 60s is expected next week, with nighttime lows in the low 40s. A few northeast breezes on Wednesday (20 mph gusts) otherwise next week looks calm as dry conditions persist.