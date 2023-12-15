13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday, December 15, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's chilly this Friday morning, with upper 30s and low 40s in Las Vegas. Thick high clouds are in the forecast today, but afternoon highs will reach the low 60s while winds remain light. Clouds linger tonight, keeping lows in the mid 40s. Morning clouds on Saturday will give way to afternoon sun and highs in the mid 60s (5°-10° above-average). Nighttime lows stay in the mid 40s this weekend and next week, primarily on account of increased clouds. Sunday sees increasing afternoon clouds and highs back in the mid 60s. Showers are likely in Northern California Monday and will spread to Southern California Tuesday, in case anyone is traveling ahead of the holidays. A 10% rain chance in Las Vegas on Tuesday will jump to a 40% chance Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, with amounts around 0.10" each day causing slippery roads. On the positive side, we're not expecting much wind next week, and highs should remain mild (low 60s) Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Daytime readings drop to the upper 50s Thursday and Friday as wet conditions are most likely then.