13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday, December 1, 2023

LAS VEGAS — After starting in the low 40s with light winds, a cold front brings northwest breezes at 10-15 mph. Sunshine will send highs to the upper 50s to near 60° around Las Vegas. Another drop to the upper 30s Friday night. Highs stay in the upper 50s to near 60° this weekend with light winds at 5-10 mph. A milder stretch is expected Monday through Thursday, with mid-to-upper 60s (average is upper 50s) and mostly sunny and calm weather. Temperatures drop to the low 40s Saturday night, then mid-to-upper 40s Sunday night through next week (above-average for December). A drop to highs in the 50s is possible the following weekend.