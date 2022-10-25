13 First Alert Las Vegas morning forecast | October 25, 2022

LAS VEGAS — It's clear and calm and in the 40s this morning across Las Vegas. Highs will climb to the low 70s this afternoon with winds under 10 mph and partly cloudy conditions late today. We'll drop to near 50° the next few nights. Highs Wednesday return to the low 70s with light winds and partly cloudy conditions. Northeast gusts at 20 mph on Thursday behind a weak cold front will drop highs back to the upper 60s with sunshine as the air dries out again. Highs reach in the low 70s Friday and the mid 70s this weekend. At the moment the forecast on Halloween (Monday) drops from the low 70s at 5 p.m. to the mid 60s after 6 p.m. during trick-or-treat time, with no big wind or rain chances expected. Overnight lows remain chilly in the upper 40s and low 50s during this stretch. No rain chances are expected as we round out October.