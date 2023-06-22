13 First Alert Las Vegas morning forecast | June 22, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's partly cloudy and in the 70s and 80s the first half of today, with mid 90s this afternoon as southwest winds strengthen to 20-30 mph. Gusts will reach 30-35 mph this evening and tonight, and may hit 40 mph toward Red Rock Canyon. Lows tonight will cool to the mid 60s, which is well below-average for late June. The system swinging across the West responsible for the wind will suppress highs to the low 90s on Friday afternoon while breezes linger at 15-20 mph. The heat ramps up this weekend, with 96° Saturday (south winds 15-25 mph) and 99° Sunday (southwest winds 15-25 mph). Back to 99° Monday with southwest gusts again reaching 15-25 mph. We think 100° heat finally hits the valley on Tuesday, which is more than one month behind its typical arrival in late May. Nighttime lows will be in the low and mid 70s starting this weekend and lasting through next week. Highs will likely approach 105° by late next week, and the heat may intensify near 110° as we flip the calendar to July and look ahead to the 4th.

Pollen levels are low with ragweed, grass, and sagebrush the predominant pollen types. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year. To beat the heat in the summer, shift outdoor activities before 10:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade when possible, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water.