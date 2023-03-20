Watch Now
13 First Alert Las Vegas forecast | March 19, 2023

The March 19, 2023 weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 5:27 PM, Mar 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-19 20:27:59-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sunday rainfall was mostly light throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

Neighborhoods closest to the hills on the west side picked up .04", enough to make the roads slick for a game of "What's my lane." Flakes were flying on Mt. Charleston, but accumulations were light.

Rain/snow are on pause for Monday, but the winds fire up with gusts possible to 40 mph around the edges of town.

Rain returns on Tuesday, along with the potential for significant mountain snow. And those un-desert temps continue. Normal high temp this time of year is 72°, but Tuesday and Wednesday, we won't get out of the 50's.

