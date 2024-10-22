Las Vegas-raised Jimmy Kimmel joins culinary workers to encourage early voting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas-raised talk show host, Jimmy Kimmel, is making a push in his hometown with Sen. Jacky Rosen.

Kimmel was joined by the Senator and the Culinary Union on Monday to kick off the first week of early voting in Nevada.

Channel 13 caught up with Kimmel, who said he has a personal connection with the Culinary Union that drives his goal of getting people to the polls.

"I heard the work cocktails and I showed up," Kimmel said jokingly. "No... you know, this is so much fun. I'm from Las Vegas. I'm from a family of culinary workers. To be in that union hall and feel that emotion in there is very exciting."

RELATED STORY | To The Ballot Box: Where to cast your vote as early voting numbers roll in

Kimmel also told us what drives him to the polls are the issues that matter the most to him and he hopes everyone will do the same.

We also reached out to the Sam Brown campaign to see if he has any events. A spokesperson responded by saying the campaign will keep Channel 13 updated on his next one.

Channel 13 has created a voter guide to help you navigate this year's election. In the guide, you can find a polling site in your neighborhood, you can hear from locals about what issues matter to them and you can learn more about what the state is doing to keep voters safe.