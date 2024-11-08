Election Day ends, but campaign signs still cause frustration across Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the dust settles after Election Day, campaign signs are still scattered across neighborhoods in the Las Vegas valley. While such signage is a common sight during election season, their lingering presence is causing frustration and even stress for many residents.

With the general election now over, these signs are seen by some as not only an eyesore but a source of post-election stress, especially for voters whose candidates didn’t win. Valley residents and tourists alike are feeling the impact.

“It’s everywhere, every corner, residential streets, in the city, everywhere!” a visitor from Montana said.

Throughout the valley, campaign signs have taken over street corners and public spaces, prompting some residents to say they’ve had enough now that the election is over.

Dr. Shairi Turner, chief health officer at Crisis Text Line, a national nonprofit providing online mental health support, explains that these reminders can be especially triggering for those who supported losing candidates.

“Election stress, election anxiety, election depression are real things,” Turner stated. “The visual of an election sign can be very triggering. Depending on what side you were on, it can bring up excitement or real feelings of uncertainty.”

In an effort to address these frustrations, the cities of Las Vegas and Henderson have set specific guidelines for political sign removal.

According to local regulations, campaigns in Las Vegas are required to remove their signs within 15 days after the election. If a campaign fails to do so, the city may step in to remove the signs and bill for the cost of disposal.

Shawonda Jackson, a resident near Arville and Desert Inn, shared her frustrations: “They are everywhere! In front of the door, all piled up, all out of the door.”

For those struggling with post-election stress, Turner advises practical coping strategies like “limiting social media intake, restricting the news cycle to a specific amount of time, and practicing intentional self-care."

If you’re feeling election stress, you can text "ELECTION" or "ELECCIONES" to 741-741 to reach a volunteer crisis counselor for support.