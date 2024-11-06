2024 Election: Will Nevada swing red or blue between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada is a battleground state in the 2024 Presidential Election, and we'll soon find out whether our purple state will swing red or blue.

Both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump spent plenty of time campaigning in the Silver State in the months leading up to Election Day.

Who will win Nevada's six Electoral College votes remains too close to call. As of Nov. 5, Five-Thirty-Eight's polling average showed Harris and Trump nearly dead even in Nevada. Trump had a 47.7% polling average compared with Harris' 47.5%.



What comes next?

Whoever wins won't take office right away. The inauguration ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 20, 2025 at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.