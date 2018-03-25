Pedestrian hit by vehicle near Charleston, Decatur pronounced dead

A pedestrian was killed in a crash Friday afternoon.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Pedestrians killed in crashes in Las Vegas valley in 2018

Around 12:24 p.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported the crash near the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Brush Street, not far from Decatur Boulevard.

TRAFFIC ALERT: The east and westbound lanes of Charleston are shut down between Decatur & Wilshire St as we investigate a fatal auto/pedestrian collision near the intersection of Charleston and Brush St. Please avoid the area. #LVMPDnews pic.twitter.com/u2Q0nVdIsk — LVMPD (@LVMPD) March 23, 2018

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and has been pronounced deceased at the scene. The east and westbound lanes of Charleston shut down between Decatur Boulevard and Wilshire Street. while police investigated.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a 78-year-old woman was trying to make a left turn when she struck a 90-year-old man crossing on the sidewalk. Police say she remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.