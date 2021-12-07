Video Of Jennifer Garner Trying To Give Her Cat A Bath Is So Funny And Relatable

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

You know the old saying: “You can lead a cat to water, but if you do they’re going to scratch your eyes out?” Hmm, maybe that’s not how the saying goes, but we all know that cats and bathing don’t mix. Um, just one problem: No one told Jennifer Garner that.

Yes, the 49-year-old “Alias” star recently decided to bathe her cat Moose. The result? Pure pawdemonium.

Twitter user Isabel Alcántara helped make Garner’s now-infamous Instagram video go viral on Twitter when she shared it there:

This video of Jennifer Garner bathing her cat takes up at least 1/4 of my mental real estate. pic.twitter.com/bBK00zR274 — isabel alcántara (@isa_alcantara) December 3, 2021

In the video, Garner explained that poor Moose “pooped his pants,” and that he is “befouled.” Which is now officially our favorite word. She mightily struggles to wash the hefty cat (who has an “obesity problem” that Garner asks us not to make fun of), all the while sharing her hilarious stream-of-consciousness commentary and singing “Do You Know The Muffin Man” to Moose, bobbing his head to the tune.

“I’ve never met a nicer cat than this cat,” Garner says in the video. “Which is why I feel badly making fun of what’s happened to his butt.”

Although Garner left the scene scratched and bloody, Moose was thankfully de-fouled. And Twitter users now have the video to brighten their day:

Twitter user @twitrcritter writes:

“I deserve it. I don’t blame him” and “Oh! We didn’t get to do conditioner.” so good — lady liberty (@twitrcritter) December 4, 2021

@MeanLouise tweets:

I feel terrible I laughed so hard at Jennifer Garner’s struggle to bathe her befouled cat, Moose. But I have no regrets. https://t.co/Jn7u7oy9Q9 — Rebecca Stone Gordon (@meanlouise) December 5, 2021

And @allegedlyangelo says:

Jennifer Garner bathing her cat is going to be my serotonin for today pic.twitter.com/wXXY5M0n3j — idk, girl. idk. ¯\_(ã)_/¯ (@allegedlyangelo) December 5, 2021

Yes, we fully agree with @OhGreatItsEli:

I didn’t realize the best comedy of the year was “Jennifer Garner Washes Cat” https://t.co/iajbfUcaw1 — Happy H(Eli)days (@OhGreatItsEli) December 4, 2021

This isn’t the first time that Jennifer Garner and Moose have brought joy to our Twitter timelines. She was also spotted walking Moose in a pet stroller last year:

i don’t ever want to see pictures of ben affleck and ana de armas walking their dogs when jennifer garner is out there strolling her CAT (wearing a facemask PROPERLY) pic.twitter.com/rVBdxpHTyX — nat ! (@natmmundo) May 28, 2020

Here’s hoping 2022 brings us even more content of Jennifer Garner and Moose!

