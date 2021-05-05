Vegas veteran celebrates 100th birthday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A very special birthday celebration for one of our local veterans.

In this weeks Veterans Voice we are honoring Wade Mitchell who just turned 100 years old!

Mitchell is a veteran who served during WWII.

Once he was out of the military he worked different positions in hospitality including bartending and hotel guest services in Chicago.

He eventually retired in Las Vegas and stays busy keeping up with his 7 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

We want to wish wade a very happy happy birthday.