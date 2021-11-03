U.S. Vets helps Army veteran in Las Vegas receive new car

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A few organizations in the valley are coming together to help an Army veteran.

Steve Doloresco is a Vietnam veteran who fell on hard times at the age of 70 and the local nonprofit U.S. Vets has been helping him regain the confidence and skills needed to get his life back on track.

"It felt like it was somewhat the end of the road," Doloresco said.

A rare opportunity came up to help Doloresco even more. The staff at U.S. Vets nominated him for a car giveaway in collaboration with Recycled Rides, Geico and Caliber Collision.

After a review of the nominees, Doloresco was selected.

"Well, I'm stunned. It hasn’t hit me," Doloresco said.

Shalimar Cabrera is the executive director for U.S. Vets and was thrilled Doloresco was chosen.

"He stood out as one of the veterans in our program who has been very positive and very involved," Cabrera said.

Doloresco now has a new sense of optimism in life and believes only good things lie ahead.

"This is what U.S. Vets has afforded me was a renewal of life," Doloresco said. "It's not the end of life, it’s a renewal, just another chapter. A better chapter in the book."

If you are interested in helping veterans like Doloresco, U.S. Vets is having an online fundraiser from Nov. 16-20 with more information is available here.