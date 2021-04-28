Paralyzed Veterans of America Nevada Chapter helping those in need

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — What started off as a way to give back during the holidays developed into a monthly program.

This week's Veteran's Voice is highlighting a local organization Paralyzed Veterans of America Nevada Chapter that is giving back to veterans through its adopt-a-vet program.

"I think it's very important that we're taking care of our veterans that are in need. There is no reason that any veteran in this country should be going hungry, or wondering how they're going to have some hygiene kits or clothing. And we are always taking donations -- items are needed," said Julie Johnson, executive director for the Paralyzed Veterans of America Nevada Chapter.

Every month she says volunteers help the group deliver hygiene kits, clothing, food and supplies to veterans across the valley.

Johnson says during the pandemic the need increased but the organization has been luckily able to keep up.