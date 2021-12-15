Paralyzed Veterans of America donates Christmas stockings, food to Las Vegas area veterans in need

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One veteran organization has been hard at work this holiday season making sure our veterans are not forgotten.

Julie Johnson is the executive director for the Nevada Paralyzed Veterans of America.

The group believes no veteran should be left behind or go without a meal. They’ve been delivering goods to veterans the entire year.

They did a big delivery over Thanksgiving and on Tuesday they delivered things like groceries, backpacks filled with goodies, Christmas stockings and much more.

"They’re just so grateful that people still care and they think so much of them," said Johnson. "A lot of them are getting back on their feet from struggles that they’ve had since they’ve been out of the military and it just shows them that we love them that we support them we appreciate their service and what they’ve done for our country."

Johnson says this wouldn’t be possible without community support.

To learn more about Paralyzed Veterans of America visit npvaauto.com.

If you have a veteran you would like us to feature, email us at veteransvoice@ktnv.com. Veteran's Voice is sponsored by Southern Nevada Ford Dealers.