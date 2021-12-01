Nonprofit combatting veteran mental health, suicide hosting hike Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A group hike this weekend aims to bring veterans together through humor and camaraderie.

The goal of the nonprofit Irreverent Warriors is to improve veteran mental health and prevent veteran suicide.

Luke Bialczak is the lead coordinator for the organization in Southern Nevada. He served seven and a half years in the military, touring in Iraq before being medically retired because of injuries he sustained while serving.

He says, the transition out of the military was tough but finding military groups to join helped him get back on track.

"Honestly I spent about six years lost," he said. "I didn't know what to do with myself. I struggled."

"Then I had a reunion with the unit that I first deployed with and I learned that we had lost more guys to suicide than we lost while serving in Iraq and it broke my heart. I decided then, that I had to do something about it."

Luke now dedicates his time helping and giving back to other servicemen and women.

"These are men and women who have struggled and have seen horrible things and they need to know they are not alone in this fight. And they have support, and who better to support a veteran than another veteran," Luke said.

The Irreverent Warriors hike is happening on Saturday, Dec. 4. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Las Vegas Harley Davidson.

