More than $1 million worth of items donated to Las Vegas valley veterans

More than $1 million worth of items — including food, clothes, furniture and appliances — were given out to Las Vegas valley veterans over the weekend.

"I have a broken dishwasher and I would like to get a laptop," said Vietnam Veteran Allen Sanzera, 82. "I want to get the veterans off the street and into homes, and I want them to get the care they deserve."

Sanzera and other veterans gathered at the International Church of Las Vegas near Durango Drive and Summerlin Parkway on Saturday. About 1,000 veterans were expected to attend.

"These are the best of the best of Americans that exist," said Peter Palivos, the chairman of Voice of the Veteran, which teamed up with CityServe Nevada for the event.

"We understand the incredible sacrifices that service members and veterans give. So this is our way of thanking them for their service and their sacrifices," said Palivos.

Dawn LaCoste was at the event help serve food and to socialize with fellow veterans.

"I guess we just want to voice," she said. "So if at these events, we can be heard, get the things that we need mentally, physically, I think we'll be OK.

Companies like Amazon, Costco and Home Depot were among those that donated.

"3/12 [March 12] from now on will be City Serve Nevada Veteran's Day. We are going to be doing this every year," said Pete Barnes with the International Church of Las Vegas.

