Military family remembers son killed in Afghanistan as troops withdraw from region

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Suni Chabrow will never forget the sacrifice her son made.

Specialist Doug Green spent four years proudly serving our country in the U.S. Army.

“Anybody that knows him you just remember how he made you feel. He made you feel amazing,” Chabrow said.

Green was killed while on patrol in Afghanistan two weeks before he was scheduled to come home. He was 23 years old and Chabrow says she will never forget that day.

“It was Aug. 28 and ten years is coming up. Never gets easier. Never gets easier,” Chabrow said.

What we're seeing unfold in Afghanistan currently is bringing back memories of his sacrifice and how unsafe the area was and has been. So bad, Green said his goodbyes in a letter while he was there.

“He knew he was going to die over there – it had gotten so dangerous - he said mom, 'I don't think I’m going to make it,'” Chabrow said.

As an active member of the military community, Chabrow says the images and videos coming out of the area are stirring up a lot of emotions in our servicemen and women. She's now urging people to lead with compassion.

“It’s just surreal that this war has been going on for so long and it's finally coming to an end. And I think about all the men and women, not just Doug, who have lost their lives. And I think about all the men and women who have lost limbs, who have come home. And I want them to know they're all heroes,” Chabrow said.

Even though her son isn’t here, Chabrow says she believes he would support pulling troops out of the region.

“I don't think he ever thought he should've been over there in the first place. So, I think he would be happy that we have withdrawn from Afghanistan. I think it's a long time coming though and I think he would be happy about that,” Chabrow said.

What helps Chabrow push through is knowing her son didn't pay the ultimate sacrifice in vain - he died a hero.

“He knew he wanted to serve and come back a veteran. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to do that. Did he want to go to Afghanistan? No. Did I want him to go? No, but it was important for him to do what he needed to do,” Chabrow said.

Chabrow also runs the Douglas J. Green Memorial Foundation that can be found here.