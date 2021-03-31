Marine veteran becomes Las Vegas nightlife visionary

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is known for its nightlife, drinks, parties and shows. And a Marine is now working in that field here in Southern Nevada.

Jason Craig is a nightlife visionary and has worked from the ground up to get to where he is currently.

"You know I really worked hard and my work ethic was always there," Craig said.

Before taking on the nightlife scene, he served in the Marines and was deployed to Iraq at the start of the war.

"I love America. I love this country. And you know for us to be attacked and the way in which I saw it I just wanted to help in any way that I could,” Craig said.

Once he was out of the military, Craig found himself applying key elements he learned in the military to his daily life.

"Discipline over anything else really has been the driving force for me," Craig said. "I just worked really hard. I try to be the best at any job I have."

Through the years, Craig's job titles have included bartending, VIP hosting, marketing and throwing a few celebrity-filled parties.

Eventually, he started his own consulting company 8182 Group.

"To be successful in business and to see my career, the path in which it's taken, definitely was something I wanted and something I planned for," Craig said.

One of his long-time projects is Stitched. A men's custom clothing store.

Craig hopes other veterans know, they can take life in any direction they want. He says just always remember to adapt and overcome.

"The basis of the Marines and pretty much every other branch is teamwork and never giving up," he said. "And once those things are applied you can figure anything out."