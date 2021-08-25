Las Vegas veteran volunteers for free to help charities

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Army veteran Matthew Green is volunteering his time to help people in the community. His work includes repairing busted sprinklers, fixing bad wiring and much more and he does the work all for free.

And instead of payment, he asks his clients to donate to charity.

"Almost anything. It's more like the type of jobs I don’t do," Green said. "If it's simple simple electrical things, simple plumbing things I do it."

He provides a link to three charities close to his heart like the Kline Veterans Fund, Douglas J Green Memorial Foundation and Cure 4 the Kids.

But Green also says clients can donate to anything, just as long as they are giving back.

Eva Love is one of his clients.

"The thing with Matt is that he just has a such a big heart. He’s really doing this to help people like I said, not just to make a buck," Love said.

Doing what he does helps him connect with people, stay active and give back. It's something he says he will continue to do for as long as he can.

I feel wonderful. It's fulfilling everyday," Green said. "I get out and I get to share my story and I get to hear other peoples stories."

