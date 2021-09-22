Las Vegas Vet Center offering several same-day services to local veterans

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wednesday, we take a look at the resources available to veterans in Las Vegas at the Vet Center.

Joseph Lasky served in the Army and is now the director of the Las Vegas Vet Center which is an extension of the Department of Veteran Affairs.

Lasky says we all deal with stress and anxiety but having a place to turn to is key.

“When you have people in your life that you can talk to makes life is a lot easier. As veterans, if we can start that conversation here at the vet center and we can get them comfortable talking about how they feel about these issues and what they want to try to do with that next chapter in their lives moving forward that’s incredibly empowering,” Lasky said.

The center offers same-day services while providing a wide range of mental health services, family therapy, general counseling. The Vet Center can also answer general questions and connect you to job opportunities.