Las Vegas valley veterans celebrate 100th, 103rd birthdays

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When you turn 100 years old, you've earned the right to blow out your birthday candles before they start singing.

For veteran Stan Zaglin, the flames were out before his loved ones even finished the first chorus of "Happy Birthday."

"It's no secret. Take care of yourself," said Zaglin. His sage advice to live a long life as he passes the 100-year milestone.

13 Action News Veteran Stan Zaglin blows out the candles for his 100th birthday as loved ones sing "Happy Birthday" in March of 2022. (13 Action News)

Zaglin celebrated his birthday this month along with fellow veteran Roy Hashimura, who turned 103 years old.

Both men live at the Sterling Ridge Senior Living center near Eastern Avenue and Flamingo Road in East Las Vegas.

"It's the greatest thing to have him around for this long over the period of my life. He's been the best dad. He worked two jobs for I don't know how many years," said Hashimura's son Charlie.

Hashimura is really hard of hearing so Charlie spoke on his behalf. And what a story he has to tell about his dad.

13 Action News Veteran Roy Hashimura (right) celebrates his 103rd birthday with his son, Charlie (left), in March of 2022. (13 Action News)

Even though Hashimura was born in California, he was forced by his own country to live in an internment camp after the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor.

When he got out, he wasn't bitter. In fact, he was quite the opposite.

When the war was over and they let him out of the camp, he went to the service. He wanted to show his loyalty to the United States.

Stan Zaglin, Roy Hashimura Veterans Stan Zaglin (left) and Roy Hashimura (right) in uniform. (Courtesy: Stan Zaglin, Roy Hashimura)

When he was stationed in post-war Germany, he liked to go to dances.

"The German parents would send their daughters to go to the dances to meet the American soldiers, and low and behold he met my mom at one of those dances," said Charlie. "Married her and brought her over here."

The couple went on to have three children. So on his birthday, Hashimura is giving us all the gift of the lessons of perseverance.

"That was his motto, get something accomplished every single day," said Charlie. "Make the most of it."

Making the most of it is exactly what both of these veterans are doing.

