Las Vegas photographer, Air Force veteran offers free headshots for military members

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Like many parents, Air Force veteran Joshua Line always tries snapping the perfect picture of his kids. But it was during his time in the military where his passion for photography truly developed.

"I've always been fascinated by people and different cultures. And just telling the truth about who people are," Line said.

He served 13 years and captured moments around the world. He took pictures during his deployments to Afghanistan and Baghdad, which filled his portfolio.

One of his favorite moments helped him focus on the good.

"A guy is pushing his bike in the rainwater and the wind. And the rainwater is up to like his waist and he just has this big smile, and I think of it all the time," Line said." It was just a reminder that no matter what's going on in the world, you always have an opportunity to smile and find something good that's going on."

Line says he is now paying it forward by using his photography skills to give back to other veterans. He provides free headshots once a month for military members to help them make a great first impression when searching for a job.

"When you put a suit on, you get your hair done, you want to look the best for your job, and this is just an extension of that on the digital presence," Line said.

The job hunt has had plenty of ups and downs, but Line says he hopes the headshots will help give veterans the confidence they need to land a job and start the next chapter of their lives.

"When people can change how they look at themselves and how they feel about themselves and leave a different person, it really brings me a lot of joy," Line said.

More information on Hiring our Heroes is available here, and Josh's website is available here.