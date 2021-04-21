Infinity Hospice looks for volunteers for its Vet to Vet program

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In this weeks Veteran's Voice we look at an organization honoring our veterans every step of the way.

Infinity Hospice is looking for volunteers for its "We Honor Veterans: Vet to Vet" program.

The goal is to make patients as comfortable as possible during their last phase of life.

Nikki Ellis is the director of community engagement and volunteer services.

She says this is a chance to connect people who have military backgrounds or are veterans with those in Hospice and make a difference in someones life.

If you want more information on the program we will post a link on our website KTNV.com\Veterans-Voice.

