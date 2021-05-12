90-year-old Las Vegas veteran gives back as volunteer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Jack Ford is 90-years-old and on the move. For more than two decades, Ford has been walking the halls of the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System as a Red Coat Ambassador.

“I probably get on average between 12 to 15,000 steps a day, depending again on how long I volunteer that day,” said Ford.

He helps guide veterans around the facility.

“Our job is to do whatever we can to make the veteran's experience a little bit more pleasant here,” Ford said. “If they come in and they don't know where they're going, we help them get to wherever their appointment is. If they have a problem, we try to do our best to solve it.”

Before becoming a long-time volunteer, Jack served in the Army Air Corps and enlisted during WWII. He later served in the Navy and spent time as a parachute rigger and air traffic controller.

He served during WWII, the Korean war and Vietnam.

Ford describes his time in the military as different than most which is why he volunteers. It’s his way of showing support for those who were on the frontlines.

“Having spent 21 plus years in this service and never having had to experience combat, I kind of feel an obligation to my fellow veterans to do what I can to help,” Ford said.

The VA has become his family. And each step he takes is saying thank you. It's his way of showing his appreciation and respect for those who've fought for our country.

