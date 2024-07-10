Wynonna Judd, Whiskey Myers, Midland, and Corey Holcomb coming to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Country star Wynonna Judd, rock band Whiskey Myers, Midland, and comedian Corey Holcomb have all announced they are performing in Las Vegas.

Wynonna Judd - The Venetian

Country artist Wynonna Judd is returning to The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort for the first time in nine years.

She's scheduled to take the stage on three nights during NFR week: December 11, 13, and 14.

"Sometimes I feel like you just need to throw a big party for yourself! This is a milestone year for me," Judd said in a press release. "Mom and I played our very first show in 1984, which means I've been performing live for 40 years. That's more than half my life! 'The Greatest Hits' celebration is a chance for fans and I to celebrate. They have been with me for so long and my hope is that everyone will get to hear their favorite song. How many hits can we fit into one show? Let's find out!"

Tickets start at $50 and will go on sale to the general public on Friday, July at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster, The Venetian's website, and box office locations at the resort.

Judd last appeared at The Venetian during "The Judds — Girls Night Out" residency with her mother Naomi for a nine-show run in 2015.

Whiskey Myers - Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Whiskey Myers is currently on tour and they are adding a stop in Las Vegas.

The one-night-only show is set for Wednesday, November 6 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 12 at 10 a.m. on AXS.com.

Midland - Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Another band set to perform at The Theater at Virgin Hotels is Midland.

The band is currently on the road for their "The Get Lucky Tour."

They're scheduled to take the stage during NFR week on Friday, December 6. They will also be joined by special guest Tanya Tucker.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 28 at 10 a.m. on AXS.com.

Corey Holcomb - House of Blues

Comedian, actor, and radio host Corey Holcomb is coming to Las Vegas as part of his "The Joke King Tour."

The 20-show run will kick of in Indianapolis on September 6 and will eventually make its way to the House of Blues, inside Mandalay Bay, on Saturday, September 21.

The event will be a phone-free experience. Phones, smart watches, and accessories will not be allowed in the performance space. Upon arriving at the venue, those items will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests will keep their devices with them at all times and will be able to only access them in designated Phone Use areas in the venue.

Anyone seen using a device during the performance will be escorted out by security.

Tickets will go sale to the general public on Friday, July 12 at 10 a.m. on livenation.com.