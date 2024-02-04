WWE hosting free Las Vegas event with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Roman Reigns at T-Mobile Arena

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — World Wrestling Entertainment is bringing some of their biggest stars to Las Vegas for the official "WrestleMania XL Kickoff" event at T-Mobile Arena.

Some of the stars scheduled to appear include Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley. The event will also be hosted by Monday Night Raw commentators Michael Cole and Pat McAfee.

T-Mobile Arena

The best part? The event is free and open to the public.

According to a press release, doors are scheduled to open at 2:30 p.m. and the event will start at 4 p.m.

If you can't make it to the event, it will also be streamed live on WWE social and digital channels as well as Peacock.

WrestleMania XL will take place across two nights, April 6 and April 7, from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.