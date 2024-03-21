Wu-Tang Clan's Raekwon releasing new cannabis line in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wu-Tang Clan's Raekwon is unveiling a new product line in Las Vegas.

On Thursday, he announced he is partnering with a group called The Grower Circle to launch his own cannabis line called "Compliments of the Chef".

The strains include Peach Cobbler, which they said tastes like baked fruit with a hint of apple, Rubber Donuts, which has a frosted cream flavor profile, and RS11, which has a sugary sweet pine taste with an undertone of sour fruit candy.

The line will be sold at Cookies' dispensary on W. Flamingo and S. Wynn Road, starting at 8 a.m. on Friday. The limited-edition products will only be available while supplies last.

"Cookies are trailblazers in the cannabis community," Raekwon said in a press release. "It's an honor to collaborate with them on this project."

The Wu-Tang Clan is back in town to wrap up a series of four performances at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Wu-Tang founding member RZA said the mini-residency has been in the works for about five years.

"Vegas has always served as a hub for art, entertainment, and good times," RZA said. "Wu-Tang is delighted to add our flavor of art and hip-hop into the mix. Virgin + Wu-Tang = Triumph."

The group is scheduled to perform on Friday and Saturday night. Tickets are still available, starting at $50 for Friday night and $75 for Saturday night.

You can learn more here.