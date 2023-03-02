Wu-Tang Clan and Nas coming to the valley as part of new global tour

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Are you ready to be in a "N.Y. State of Mind"?

Hip-hop legends Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are coming to Las Vegas as part of their new global tour.

There will be 32 concerts including a stop in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, Oct. 21.

The artists went on tour together in 2022 selling out more than 25 cities and it was recently nominated for Pollstar's 2022 Hip-Hop Tour of The Year.

American Express Card members will have access to a presale that runs through Thursday at 10 p.m.

Live Nation and AXS customers will have access to a presale starting on Thursday at 10 a.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday morning at 9 a.m.