'Worm Moon' to make appearance over Las Vegas this week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A clear sign of spring awaits us tonight.

The March full moon, also known as the Worm Moon, will make its appearance late Thursday night into early Friday morning, according to NASA.

When to see the Worm Moon over Las Vegas

The moon will rise in the east at 6:26 p.m. PT on Thursday, but clouds may obscure the view this evening in Las Vegas, or possibly provide a "ring around the moon" as moonlight shines through the clouds.

The full moon officially happens just after midnight at 12:18 a.m. PT, which is when clouds are expected to break up over Southern Nevada.

The moon won't set in the west until 7:16 a.m. and the clear sky late tonight should provide ideal viewing conditions.

If you miss the moon Thursday night, it will be 99% Friday night into Saturday morning, and 95% full Saturday night into Sunday morning.

What is the Worm Moon?

The Worm Moon will look brighter and large because of where it will be situated.

NASA says the illusion happens when the moon is near the horizon and our eyes force us to compare the moon’s size to nearby objects, like trees and buildings.

According to NASA, Native American tribes called it the “Worm Moon after the earthworm casts that appeared as the ground thawed.”

Other tribes recognize it as the “Crow, Crust, Sap and Sugar” Moon.

Europeans call it the “Lenten Moon,” as it appears before the spring equinox and during the Christian holiday of Lent.

13 Action News Meteorologist Justin Bruce and the Scripps National team contributed to this report.