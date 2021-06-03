World Market Center to host Home Improvement Expo

The Home Improvement Expo has fresh ideas and will be held June 11-13 at World Market Center.

This year the Home Improvement & Backyard Expo features an amazing display of full-size tiny homes, luxury mini-mansions, container homes; the “garage of the future;” and Arts & Crafts Village.

Discover the latest home decorating ideas, from do-it-yourself projects to extreme makeovers. Find inspirational trends in kitchen & bath, solar power, pools & spas, BBQs, landscaping, and home products. Stop by the Master Gardeners booth for tips to make your desert garden bloom, enjoy how-to demos, health screenings, and find everything for your home and garden under one roof.

Tickets are available at the door.

Admission $5.00. Children ages 12 and under are free. Seniors and military are free on Friday. 2-for-1 admission coupons are available online.

Parking is free.

For more information, click here or call (702) 238-2589.