'Women supporting women': FIT4MOM offers free events around Las Vegas valley for moms, families

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fit4Mom is a nationwide organization with a chapter in Las Vegas using the motto "women supporting women."

The organization hosts events across the valley which include monthly free events and free pop-up events as well.

"It's a safe space to show up and share the major wins you have as a mom, but it’s also a safe space where you can share the struggles," said Jessica Peralta, the owner of FIT4Mom Las Vegas.

"The beauty of it is, you realize by sharing the struggles you experience as a mom, you aren’t alone in them," she said.

The classes and events give families and moms, the chance to bond together but also meet other families as well and build community. The programs are designed with both physical and mental well-being in mind.

"We really take pride in seeing these moms, not only coming and getting their fitness on, but really really creating lifelong friendships," Jessica said.

They are also hosting a Celebration of Mom's event in Downtown Summerlin on May 7 for Mother's Day.

For more information on locations, dates and time of events visit lasvegas.fit4mom.com.

