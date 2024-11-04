Winter-time shopping, waffles, lefse and more at the Scandinavian Holiday Bazaar

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's back! The Sons of Norway are holding their annual Scandinavian Holiday Bazaar on Saturday.

Bazaar-goers will have the opportunity to shop for unique Nordic crafts, handmade ornaments, and vintage merchandise.

And for those that are hungry, there will be lefse, warm waffles, and homemade Norweigan Christmas cookies — and free coffee!

“This is a beloved, casual and enjoyable event where everyone is invited to attend,” said Kristen McCumby-Hyland, the co-chair for the Vegas Viking Lodge.

“Join us for some Christmas shopping and enjoy Scandinavian waffles, coffee, and great conversations!”

And looking ahead, the bazaar organizers said you can learn more information about their annual Lutefisk dinner in Boulder City in January 2025.

The Scandinavian Holiday Bazaar will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Community Lutheran Church located at 3720 East Tropicana Avenue.

This event is free to attend.

For more information, visit their website here.