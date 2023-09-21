What 'spooktacular' events are coming to Henderson this Halloween?

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Are you looking for ways to have a spooky time with your family this Halloween season? Here's a list of all the Halloween events happening across the valley next month.

The events are appropriate for all ages, and most will be free, though some require pre-registration fees.

October 6, 13, and 20 | Fun with Food Friday| Valley View Recreation Center

Join us for a tasty, good time as we create edible art and delectable designs with food. You won’t want to miss out on these spooktacular specialties that are sure to suit even the most ghoulish of taste buds. Registration is $3.

Saturday, October 7 | Spooky Birds| Bird Viewing Preserve

Learn about spooky birds, make a craft, take a tour on the Bird Mobile, and trick or treat along the Bird Viewing Preserve's walking path. Watch out for things that go bump in the night. Registration is $7 when purchased in advance and $10 the day of.

Friday, October 13 | Cosmic Swim Freaky Friday| Henderson Multigenerational Indoor Pool

A haunted, spooktacular cosmic experience of light and sound. Your interstellar aquatic experience includes music, lights, and glow gear. Don’t be scared, all ghouls and gals are welcome. Registration is $5.

Friday, October 13 | Little Villains Ball| Valley View Recreation Center

Calling all villains! Dress your children up as their favorite Disney villain while celebrating All Hallow’s Eve. Tell them to bring their dancing feet and a sweet tooth to celebrate the misunderstood. Snacks and refreshments will be provided while supplies last. Children 5 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is $5.

October 13-14 | Escape Room Series: Goosebumps| Downtown Recreation Center

Looking for something fun to do with the family? Join us for a Goosebumps-themed escape room. Families will have one hour to escape the room. Each reservation time slot below holds a maximum of 10 participants from the same household. Registration is $15.

Saturday, October 14 | 10th Annual Zombie 5K Run and 1-Mile Walk| Cornerstone Park

The walking dead return to Cornerstone Park! Participants are encouraged to come dressed in their best Halloween costumes or as a member of the undead. Souvenir T-shirts are guaranteed for the first 300 participants. All fitness levels are welcome. 5K Run registration fees start at $45, 1-mile walk registration fees start at $25.

Saturday, October 14 | Heritage Harvest Festival| Heritage Park Senior Facility

Live entertainment, a craft fair with 40+ vendors, children's activities including a petting zoo, bounce houses, face painting, and multiple games for all ages. There will be free food items and refreshments that include popcorn and cotton candy. Other refreshments are available at a nominal fee. Explore a variety of senior health and information booths, volunteer opportunities, safety information, and free health screenings. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Friday, October 20 | Ghost Hunting 101| Valley View Recreation Center

Have you ever been interested in the paranormal? Join us at Valley View Recreation Center to learn about the basics of paranormal investigating and research, decipher false positives, safety protocols, different spiritual hauntings, and the equipment used. Feel free to bring your own dowsing rods and digital cameras to try and capture apparitions and orbs. We are searching for authentic experiences and take this seriously. Registration is $20.

Friday, October 20 | Haunted Bus Tour| Whitney Ranch Recreation Center

Join us in the most haunted sites in Henderson and Las Vegas with local Paranormal Specialist David Castle. Learn the history behind these haunted locations, use paranormal investigative tools, and listen to your guide tell you scary stories as you go. Find out if the stories are true yourself on this on and off-bus tour. Registration is $30.

Thursday, October 26 | Trunk or Treat| Black Mountain Recreation Center

Trunk or Treat is back at Black Mountain Recreation Center! Put on your costume and follow the trick-or-treat trail in our parking lot, where we pass out treats (or tricks) from the trunks of our festively decorated cars. The events include a variety of activities and entertainment. Registration is $3 when purchased in advance and $5 at the door.

Friday, October 27 | Haunting at the Ranch| Whitney Ranch Recreation Center

Calling all Ghouls and Goblins, come dressed to impress at our first annual masquerade ball! Enjoy a night of dancing with a live DJ, spooky games, and activities along with light refreshments. Prizes will be awarded for best costume in the following categories: Best Dressed, Spookiest, Most Comical, Fantastic Duo & Best Themed Group. Registration is $10.

Saturday, October 28 | Pet Trick-or-Treat 1-Mile Walk| Heritage Bark Park

Show off your pet’s Halloween costume and bring a trick-or-treat pail as you walk along Heritage Park Trail, stopping along the way to collect dog treats. Prizes will be awarded for best costume and best human/pet costume combo during each session. Join us for an after-party in the dog park, where we will announce the winners. Registration is $7 beforehand and $10 the day of.

Tuesday, October 31 | Teenie Weenie Halloweenie| Valley View Recreation Center

Get your little ones dressed in their favorite costume and take part in some spooktacular shenanigans! Candy, games, and fun for everyone who comes to celebrate. Children 6 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is $5

EVEN MORE FUN! Looking for family-friendly fun this Halloween? Check out these Clark County events!