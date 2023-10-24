Watch Now
We're 'Feeling This': Blink-182 ready to rock T-Mobile Arena

Blink-182
Posted at 8:49 PM, Oct 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-23 23:49:19-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The band behind hits like "All The Small Things" and "What's My Age Again?" is fresh off headlining the When We Were Young festival and already planning their next trip to the valley.

On Monday, Blink-182 announced they will be stopping by T-Mobile Arena on July 3, 2024 as part of their North American stadium and arena tour.

They're set to take the stage alongside special guests Pierce The Veil.

The tour is to promote Blink-182's new album "One More Time", which features the singles "Edging" and "One More Time".

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m.

