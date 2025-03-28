Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley March 28-30

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We know things are pricey right now, and we've heard from you that you want to know about free or inexpensive family-friendly things happening around the valley.

So here's a quick roundup of a few things happening this weekend.

Weekend roundup of low-cost events happening in the valley

Starting in Henderson, the fifth annual Battle of the Bands is back.

Friday and Saturday night, head out to the Water Street Plaza amphitheater from 5:30 to 9:30 for a free evening of music for the whole family.

Local aspiring musicians will compete for cash prizes and a chance for future bookings at city events.

On Saturday, Clark County hosts a Spring Festival at Mountain Crest Park from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

It'll feature free food and drinks while supplies last, along with an egg hunt and other games.

If you show up early, the Nevada SPCA and Animal Foundation are partnering to offer free microchipping and vaccinations for pets as well as adoption opportunities from 10 a.m. until noon while supplies last.

Finally, the City of Las Vegas is hosting a Children's Fair on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wayne Bunker Family Park.

Local children will promote their own businesses, perform in a live talent showcase, take part in a business license workshop, and much more.

Food trucks will be on site selling refreshments.

Fair entry is free.