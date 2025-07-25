Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley July 25-27

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The weekend is here and if you're still looking for something to do, here's a quick roundup of some inexpensive events happening around Southern Nevada from July 25 to 27.

Cool off and enjoy a movie by the pool on Friday, July 25. The Silver Mesa Activity Pool in North Las Vegas is hosting a Dive-In Movie Night featuring "Finding Dory." Admission is $2 per person and the movie begins at 7:30 p.m. Concessions will be available for purchase.

This free outdoor music and movie event takes place at North Las Vegas' Craig Ranch Regional Park this Saturday, July 26.

This week's featured film is "Snow White" (2025), which will begin playing 15 to 30 minutes after sunset, typically around 8:15 p.m. But the fun begins earlier at 6:30 p.m. with music, food trucks, vendors, and $3 concessions.

The City of North Las Vegas invites families to this free family event on Saturday, July 26, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at City Hall Liberty Park. It's all about unplugging and enjoying the day outside.

Children up to 13 years old also have the chance to take part in a free toy giveaway, available on a first-come, first-served basis. Children must be present to receive a toy.

With school starting back up soon, get ready with this event put on by the City of Las Vegas. This free community supply distribution and resource fair takes place Saturday, July 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the East Las Vegas Community Center.

Admission is free and limited to the first 1,000 participants, so get there early to secure your spot and supplies! Students must be present to receive supplies.

This free musical show for all ages is performed by the 2025 West Las Vegas Arts Center Performing and Visual Arts Camp participants.

Directed by Ron Himes, the show follows the young artists of the Promise Land Arts Center in West Las Vegas as they navigate an eviction notice, as well as artistic differences. Eventually, they come together to stage a powerful protest, "reclaiming their space and identity, proving that the 'Promise Land' is not just a building, but an unbreakable spirit and a shared heritage."

You have two chances to catch the show this weekend at the West Las Vegas Library Theatre — Friday, July 25 at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 26 at 2 p.m.

Seating is first-come, first-served.

This tribute to the female powerhouses of Broadway is taking place Saturday, July 26 at 2 p.m. at the Charleston Heights Arts Center. The evening will feature iconic renditions of songs from beloved musicals like Funny Girl, West Side Story and much more. Female artists that will be honored include Liza Minnelli, Barbra Streisand, Ella Fitzgerald and so many more.

Tickets are $10.

If you can float it — you can race it! The Cardboard Boat Regatta returns, as teams design, build and even race boats made entirely from cardboard and duct tape.

For spectators, no need to register. You can just pay daily admission for the Henderson Multigenerational Activity Pool, which is $3 for kids ages 3 to 17 and seniors 60+, and $5 for those 18+.

The fun starts at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 26. Stick around for the famous Rubber Duck Raffle at 5:15 p.m. Raffle entry is $1 per duck.

This epic glow-in-the-dark Nerf Battle takes place Friday, July 25 at the Valley View Recreation Center. Be sure to wear comfortable sneakers and bring your own Nerf gun labeled with your name. The City of Henderson will supply the strike darts — no mega darts allowed. Protective eyewear is recommended.

Before the battle begins, participants can fuel up with a dinner that will be provided. It all gets started at 6 p.m. Friday.

Click here to register; registration costs $15.

This free summer music series returns to Lee Canyon on Saturday, July 26. It's a great way to escape the valley heat and enjoy some tunes against a beautiful backdrop.

This week's featured artist is Roxy Gunn Project, a band known for its covers of classic and alternative rock hits, that's performed at a number of iconic local venues, including the Fremont Street Experience.

Gates open at 9 a.m., and the live music will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Bring your own chairs or blankets so you can comfortably enjoy the concert at the outdoor Rabbit Peak stage.

Jessica Manalo, a local soulstress inspired by legends like Amy Winehouse, Erykah Badu, Stevie Nicks, Adele and more will take the stage at the Winchester Dondero Cultural Center on Saturday, July 26 at 7 p.m.

From busking on the streets of Las Vegas to competing on Season 27 of NBC's The Voice, Manalo has made a name for herself over the years, opening for touring acts and headlining venues like the Brooklyn Bowl.

Tickets cost $15 online or at the door.

Come out to the splash pad at Craig Ranch Regional Park for Splash Bash, an event featuring water, foam, games, music, and fun! Admission is free, and no registration is required. It's happening Friday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Mountainside Yoga is back at Lee Canyon this Friday, July 25 and Sunday, July 27. The mountains offer a cool, serene escape from the valley heat.

The yoga class runs from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday and Sunday at Lee Canyon's Aspen Grove. Bring your own yoga mat, water, a hat and sunscreen, and come dressed in comfortable clothing.

One change you will want to note: Due to high demand, all yoga classes are now $10 per person, and registration is required.

