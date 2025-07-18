Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley July 18-20

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We've compiled a list of affordable events happening around Southern Nevada this weekend to help you plan and stay under budget.

The City of North Las Vegas is celebrating National Park and Recreation Month with this free pirate-themed bash at the Silver Mesa Pool on Saturday, July 19 from 1 to 4 p.m.

The City of Henderson is throwing a summer pool party on Friday, July 18 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Henderson Multigenerational Activity Pool. The evening with include swimming, music, an inflatable bounce house, lawn games, snacks and more. Admission is $5. Click here to register.

Super Summer Theatre offers up its final performances of "The SpongeBob Musical" this weekend at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park. Get transported to Bikini Bottom and take in the childhood nostalgia with SpongeBob and friends.

There are shows on Friday, July 18 and Saturday, July 19 at 8:05 p.m. both days.

Tickets start at $28. Parking is $10 per vehicle.

Mountainside Yoga is back at Lee Canyon this Friday, July 18 and Sunday, July 20. The mountains offer a cool, serene escape from the valley heat.

The yoga class runs from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday and Sunday at Lee Canyon's Aspen Grove. Bring your own yoga mat, water, a hat and sunscreen, and come dressed in comfortable clothing.

One change you will want to note: Due to high demand, all yoga classes are now $10 per person, and registration is required.

This popular free concert series returns to the Fremont Street Experience Saturday, July 19. Rome, formerly of Sublime with Rome, will perform on the 1st Street Stage starting at 9 p.m.

Relax with this sound bath meditation session led by Certified Vibrational Sound Therapy Practitioner JaeAna Bernhardt. It's being held at Aliante Library on Saturday, July 19 from 3 to 4 p.m. It's meant for those 18 years and up. The event is free, but registration is required, as space is limited. You're advised to wear comfortable clothing and bring a mat or cushion. To register, contact the Aliante Library at 702-839-2980 or email nlvrefdesk@cityofnorthlasvegas.com.

Enjoy free admission to the Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum July 17-20 as the museum celebrates its namesake's birthday!

The museum features abstract expressionist paintings, figure drawings, enamels, landscapes, stained

glass, murals, sculptures and more created by Rita Deanin Abbey, an accomplished artist who taught at UNLV for more than 20 years.

For the ultimate boy band fans — celebrate the Backstreet Boys' Sphere residency at this immersive pop-up fan experience at the Venetian. It takes you on a journey through the band's music career, with a replica of the MTV Total Request Live (TRL) studio where the band made many appearances, a private-jet inspired photo booth, rare memorabilia, a merchandise shop and more.

It's open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on show weeks, which includes this week.

General admission is free and it's open to the public.

It's already that time — get ready for back-to-school with this school readiness fair. It's happening Saturday, July 19 at the Boulevard Mall from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More than 30 community agencies and organizations will be there, as well as CCSD departments, to provide families with information and resources. Immunization clinics will also be available. Admission is free.

Pianist Cindy Lee and fellow musicians will put on a concert paying tribute to legendary American composers. The evening will feature timeless Broadway melodies, iconic jazz, classic works and more.

It's happening Saturday, July 19 at 4 p.m. at the Winchester Dondero Cultural Center. Tickets are $25.

