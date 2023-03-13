Weather snarls spring break opening plans for Cowabunga Bay Waterparks

(KTNV) — Plans to open up Cowabunga Bay Waterparks for spring break were foiled by weather conditions over the weekend.

The waterparks in Las Vegas and Henderson were scheduled to open Friday, March 11, the parks announced previously.

On Sunday, Cowabunga Bay announced hopes to open instead on Saturday, March 18.

"We definitely tried to open this week for Spring Break but the weather is playing with all of us!" the company shared in a Facebook post on Sunday. "With that, we made the hard decision to CLOSE for the remainder of this week..."

Cowabunga Bay previously announced more than 1,000 job openings for seasonal and part-time employees to operate its parks in southwest Las Vegas and Henderson.

Together, the two parks span 45 acres and include more than 50 attractions including wave pools, lazy rivers, lounging areas and food offerings, the company says.

A Cowabunga Bay spokesperson said the company accepts applications from teens ages 15 and older and expects to be the largest employer of youth in the Las Vegas valley.