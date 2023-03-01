Watch Now
Cowabunga Bay, Canyon looking to fill over 1,000 positions ahead of summer

Cowabunga Bay and Cowabunga Canyon look to fill seasonal and part time jobs ahead of the summer season.
Posted at 5:44 PM, Feb 28, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It is hard to believe with the weather Las Vegas has seen in the valley lately, but waterparks are about to open!

The Las Vegas Cowabunga waterparks wants to ensure all guests have the best experience at both locations this summer.

Cowabunga Bay and Cowabunga Canyon waterparks are looks to hire more than 1,000 seasonal and part time employees ahead of the summer season.

There are open positions in admission, maintenance as well as cashiers, cabana servers, bartenders and lifeguards.

Cowabunga Bay plans to open March 11, while Cowabunga Canyon plans to open April 15.

