We All Scream, Sorry Not Sorry hosting launch party in Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We All Scream, a nightclub and non-profit ice creamery in Downtown Las Vegas, is partnering up with the Sorry Not Sorry Creamery to serve the brand's signature creations.

"We couldn't imagine a better partner for We All Scream than Sorry Not Sorry Creamery," Corner Bar Management Founder Ryan Doherty said. "From dairy that's made on a California farm where cows are grass-fed and roam freely, to the fresh berries and house-made cookies that make each flavor unique, Sorry Not Sorry's mission and unapologetically delicious ice cream aligns with the Corner Bar Management vision. We are thrilled to be another location for locals to enjoy this Vegas-born brand."

Sorry Not Sorry launched their flagship location at 9484 West Flamingo Road in March 2022. Several flavors will be served at We All Scream including O.G. Buttercake, Bumbleberry Cheesecake Crumble, Ube Honeycomb, Double Stuffed Cookies and Cream, Triple Chocolate Chunk Brownie, and Campfire S'mores. They will also offer two vegan flavors: Strawberry Shortcake and Rocky Road.

To celebrate the new partnership, the two brands are hosting a launch party on Thursday, Sept. 21 at We All Scream. New-York based musician and producer Interplanetary Criminal is scheduled to perform a set in a vintage dairy truck DJ booth. The event is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. and tickets cost $10.