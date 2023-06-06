Watch parties: Where to watch the Golden Knights in Game 3 & 4 of the Stanley Cup Final

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After two resounding victories at home over the Florida Panthers, the Vegas Golden Knights are headed to the Sunshine State for Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Watch parties throughout the Las Vegas Valley are planned for fans to gather and cheer on their team.

The Golden Knights are hosting two official watch parties. Other gatherings are planned at Downtown Summerlin and Water Street Plaza.

Where to watch Game 3:

Golden Knights official Game 3 watch party at Circa



When: Thursday, June 8 at 5 p.m. (doors open at 2 p.m.)

Where: Stadium Swim at Circa Resort & Casino, downtown Las Vegas (8 E. Fremont St., Las Vegas, NV 89101)

Ages 21 and older only

General admission tickets start at $40

Details and more information on Circa's website

Family-friendly Game 3 watch party on The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin



When: Thursday, June 8

(Reserve a spot as early as 3 p.m.; pre-game entertainment at 4 p.m.; puck drop at 5 p.m.)

Where: The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin (1825 Festival Plaza Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89135)

What to bring: Chairs or a blanket

Details and more information on Summerlin.com

Game 3 watch party at Water Street Plaza in Henderson



When: Thursday, June 8 at 5 p.m.

Where: Water Street Plaza, Henderson (240 S. Water St., Henderson, NV 89015)

Organizers say there will be food trucks, a beverage vendor, a live DJ and giveaways.

Details and more information at cityofhenderson.com

Where to watch Game 4:

Golden Knights official Game 4 watch party at Las Vegas Ballpark



When: Saturday, June 10 (doors open at 4 p.m.; puck drop at 5 p.m.)

Where: Las Vegas Ballpark, Summerlin (1650 S. Pavilion Center Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89135)

Tickets cost $5. Ticket sales will benefit the VGK Foundation.

Details and more information on thelvballpark.com

Game 4 watch party at Water Street Plaza in Henderson



When: Saturday, June 10 at 5 p.m.

Where: Water Street Plaza, Henderson (240 S. Water St., Henderson, NV 89015)

Organizers say there will be food trucks, a beverage vendor, a live DJ and giveaways.

Details and more information at cityofhenderson.com

This list will be updated as more watch parties are announced.