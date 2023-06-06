Watch Now
Watch parties: Where to watch the Golden Knights in Game 3 & 4 of the Stanley Cup Final

KTNV
Fans gather at Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena ahead of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Posted at 4:44 PM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 19:44:17-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After two resounding victories at home over the Florida Panthers, the Vegas Golden Knights are headed to the Sunshine State for Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Watch parties throughout the Las Vegas Valley are planned for fans to gather and cheer on their team.

The Golden Knights are hosting two official watch parties. Other gatherings are planned at Downtown Summerlin and Water Street Plaza.

Where to watch Game 3:

Golden Knights official Game 3 watch party at Circa

  • When: Thursday, June 8 at 5 p.m. (doors open at 2 p.m.)
  • Where: Stadium Swim at Circa Resort & Casino, downtown Las Vegas (8 E. Fremont St., Las Vegas, NV 89101)
  • Ages 21 and older only
  • General admission tickets start at $40
  • Details and more information on Circa's website

Family-friendly Game 3 watch party on The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin

  • When: Thursday, June 8
  • (Reserve a spot as early as 3 p.m.; pre-game entertainment at 4 p.m.; puck drop at 5 p.m.)
  • Where: The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin (1825 Festival Plaza Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89135)
  • What to bring: Chairs or a blanket
  • Details and more information on Summerlin.com

Game 3 watch party at Water Street Plaza in Henderson

  • When: Thursday, June 8 at 5 p.m.
  • Where: Water Street Plaza, Henderson (240 S. Water St., Henderson, NV 89015)
  • Organizers say there will be food trucks, a beverage vendor, a live DJ and giveaways.
  • Details and more information at cityofhenderson.com

Where to watch Game 4:

Golden Knights official Game 4 watch party at Las Vegas Ballpark

  • When: Saturday, June 10 (doors open at 4 p.m.; puck drop at 5 p.m.)
  • Where: Las Vegas Ballpark, Summerlin (1650 S. Pavilion Center Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89135)
  • Tickets cost $5. Ticket sales will benefit the VGK Foundation.
  • Details and more information on thelvballpark.com

Game 4 watch party at Water Street Plaza in Henderson

  • When: Saturday, June 10 at 5 p.m.
  • Where: Water Street Plaza, Henderson (240 S. Water St., Henderson, NV 89015)
  • Organizers say there will be food trucks, a beverage vendor, a live DJ and giveaways.
  • Details and more information at cityofhenderson.com

This list will be updated as more watch parties are announced.

