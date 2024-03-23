WaBa Grill opens first Nevada location in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Another restaurant chain is officially opening its doors in the valley.

This month, WaBa Grill opened their first location in Nevada and it's in Henderson at 3458 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 4.

The restaurant is owned and operated by franchisee Raj Sangha, who operates seven WaBa Grill locations in southern California.

"Millions of visitors travel to the Las Vegas area each year for exceptional experiences, including dining, and I am looking forward to delivering WaBa Grill's fresh, healthy meals for guests seeking nutritious and convenient food," Sangha said in a press release.

According to WaBa officials, Sangha has exclusive rights to develop the brand in Clark County and anticipates opening up to 10 restaurants in southern Nevada.

The restaurant, which was founded in 2006, features rice bowls, plates, salads, and tacos.

The Henderson locations will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.