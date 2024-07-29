Vince Neil, Stephen Pearcy, Vixen ready to rock Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center is getting ready to rock with legends set to take the stage.

On September 6, Vince Neil, the voice of Mötley Crüe, Stephen Pearcy, the frontman for Ratt, and the all-female rock band Vixen are scheduled to perform.

According to a press release, Neil will perform Mötley Crüe hits as well as select songs from his three solo albums. They add he is currently working on new music "that he plans on teasing during his performance at DLVEC."

"As our venue continues to evolve, we are committed to bringing a diverse array of shows to Downtown Las Vegas," said David J. Gonzalez, General Manager at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. "Exploring deeper into the rock genre is something that we are looking forward to doing."

The event is standing room-only with the exception of first-come, first-serve bleachers in the venue.

Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $50.