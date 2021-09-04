VEGAS SPOTLIGHT: Mr. Daddy's Cabaret

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "Mr. Daddy's Cabaret" is coming back after a series of sold-out shows in July.

"Mr. Daddy's Cabaret" has shows every Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 to 10:15 p.m. at the Mosaic on the Las Vegas Strip.

Learn more at mrdaddyexperience.com.

