Vegas Like a Local: tsp baking company

NORTH VEGAS (KTNV) — In this week's Vegas Like a Local - KTNV goes to North Las Vegas to check out a mom-and-pop shop serving up something sweet.

James Montoya drives 20 minutes to pick up treats for his family from his favorite local bakery and they make sure he comes prepared.

Montoya has lived in Las Vegas for 22 years but says there's something different about tsp baking company.

Kari and Richard Garcia opened up shop five years ago.

Richard is an Air Force Veteran his wife Kari the baker. Together the couple runs this military family-owned business and they've received plenty of support from locals.

Kari tells KTNV that inflation has taken a hit on her bakery.

Having to bump up prices on everything except for her mini cupcakes by 25 cents.

Tsp baking company is located on North Decatur near the 215 open Monday through Saturday and is closed on Sundays.

